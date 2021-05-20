FY2021 EPS Estimates for Akumin Inc. (TSE:AKU) Lowered by Cormark

Akumin Inc. (TSE:AKU) – Equities research analysts at Cormark cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Akumin in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 18th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.23.

Get Akumin alerts:

Separately, Clarus Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akumin in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

AKU stock opened at C$3.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 384.92. Akumin has a 1 year low of C$2.10 and a 1 year high of C$4.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.14. The firm has a market cap of C$247.03 million and a PE ratio of -9.94.

Akumin (TSE:AKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$75.85 million during the quarter.

About Akumin

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The company provides various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures; and online medical bill payment services.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Akumin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akumin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.