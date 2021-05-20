FY2021 EPS Estimates for American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP Increased by National Bank Financial (TSE:HOT)

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research report issued on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.03).

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$51.36 million during the quarter.

