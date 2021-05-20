FY2021 EPS Estimates for Americas Silver Corp Decreased by Desjardins (TSE:USA)

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA) – Research analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Americas Silver in a research report issued on Monday, May 17th. Desjardins analyst D. Stewart now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.06). Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating and a $2.40 target price on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Americas Silver’s FY2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Get Americas Silver alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on USA. Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Americas Silver from C$3.95 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Laurentian reduced their price objective on Americas Silver from C$3.95 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cormark reduced their price objective on Americas Silver from C$5.00 to C$2.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

USA stock opened at C$1.99 on Thursday. Americas Silver has a twelve month low of C$1.91 and a twelve month high of C$5.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.91. The firm has a market cap of C$264.85 million and a PE ratio of -6.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.77 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.31.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$11.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.38 million.

Americas Silver Company Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.