FY2021 EPS Estimates for Atico Mining Co. Decreased by M Partners (CVE:ATY)

Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY) – Analysts at M Partners decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Atico Mining in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 19th. M Partners analyst E. Perez now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. M Partners currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Laurentian lifted their price objective on shares of Atico Mining from C$1.10 to C$1.25 in a report on Wednesday.

Atico Mining stock opened at C$0.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$82.13 million and a PE ratio of 7.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Atico Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.23 and a 12 month high of C$0.78.

In related news, Director Fernando Elias Ganoza sold 88,000 shares of Atico Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total value of C$52,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,557,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$934,200. Also, Senior Officer Kim Charisse Casswell sold 85,890 shares of Atico Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.56, for a total value of C$48,158.52. Insiders sold a total of 371,890 shares of company stock worth $213,339 in the last three months.

About Atico Mining

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Department of Choco, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

