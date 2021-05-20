FY2021 EPS Estimates for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Lifted by Analyst (TSE:HR)

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.57. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

