FY2021 EPS Estimates for KKR & Co. Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:KKR)

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now expects that the asset manager will earn $3.17 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s FY2022 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $493.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share.

KKR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.95.

KKR opened at $54.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $26.25 and a one year high of $59.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth $451,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4,150.0% during the first quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 850,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,523,000 after buying an additional 830,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 57.8% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 123,782 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,047,000 after buying an additional 45,316 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 23.4% during the first quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 209,699 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,244,000 after buying an additional 39,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 89.3% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 82,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,017,000 after buying an additional 38,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $1,351,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 3,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,742,546 shares of company stock worth $121,410,741 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.73%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

