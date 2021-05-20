FY2021 EPS Estimates for Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) Decreased by Analyst

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Newmont in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.61 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.66. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2022 earnings at $5.99 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.71 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.91 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.69 EPS.

Get Newmont alerts:

NGT has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Newmont from C$102.00 to C$101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Newmont to C$101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at C$89.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$71.53 billion and a PE ratio of 23.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$80.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$78.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.38. Newmont has a 12 month low of C$68.76 and a 12 month high of C$95.65.

Newmont (TSE:NGT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.84 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.691 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.54%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.