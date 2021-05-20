FY2021 EPS Estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) – Analysts at G.Research lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 18th. G.Research analyst K. Kedra now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn ($0.35) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.30). G.Research also issued estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PRTK. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, WBB Securities upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Paratek Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

PRTK stock opened at $8.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.99. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $16.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.83 million.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 226.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,335 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 9,253 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,910 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

