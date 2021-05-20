FY2022 Earnings Estimate for The Lion Electric Company Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:LEV)

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Lion Electric in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.06. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Spec Overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on LEV. National Bankshares set a $20.00 target price on shares of The Lion Electric and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank of Canada initiated coverage on The Lion Electric in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins started coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

Shares of The Lion Electric stock opened at $17.55 on Thursday. The Lion Electric has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $35.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.37 and its 200-day moving average is $18.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of The Lion Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in The Lion Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Lion Electric by 2,241.4% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 11,207 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in The Lion Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000.

The Lion Electric Company Profile

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It creates, designs, and manufactures all-electric class 5 to class 8 commercial urban trucks, and all-electric buses and minibuses for the school, paratransit, and mass transit segments. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

