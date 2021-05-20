FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Rio Tinto Group Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Rio Tinto Group in a report released on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $10.48 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.04. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rio Tinto Group’s FY2023 earnings at $8.99 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.69 EPS.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RIO. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. DZ Bank upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $86.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $51.18 and a 1 year high of $95.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.62. The firm has a market cap of $107.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,034 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 8,244 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,431 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 10,331 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter worth $7,105,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.