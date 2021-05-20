FY2022 EPS Estimates for Biogen Inc. Lifted by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Biogen in a report issued on Monday, May 17th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $22.65 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $22.57. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2023 earnings at $24.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $26.56 EPS.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.14 earnings per share.

BIIB has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. DZ Bank downgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $258.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $281.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $271.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.84. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $363.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

