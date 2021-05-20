FY2022 EPS Estimates for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Cut by Seaport Res Ptn

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of PG&E in a report issued on Wednesday, May 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $1.10 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.17. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PG&E’s FY2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.05). PG&E had a negative net margin of 27.77% and a positive return on equity of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

NYSE PCG opened at $10.53 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of -1.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30. PG&E has a 52 week low of $8.35 and a 52 week high of $13.34.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 148,364,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,848,626,000 after acquiring an additional 8,773,197 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PG&E by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,554,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $978,428,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582,428 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in PG&E by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,939,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $491,109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,312,447 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in PG&E by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,713,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $418,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 14.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 32,523,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $380,850,000 after buying an additional 4,188,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

