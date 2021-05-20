FY2022 EPS Estimates for Ramaco Resources, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) – B. Riley dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ramaco Resources in a report released on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.12. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 1.00%.

METC has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ramaco Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ METC opened at $5.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $220.85 million, a PE ratio of 100.00 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.72. Ramaco Resources has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $5.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of METC. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,604 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 8,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,166 acres of controlled mineral and 25 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.