FY2022 EPS Estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) – National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia in a report released on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $6.35 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.70.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.69. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, CIBC raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.82.

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $65.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $79.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.41 and a 200 day moving average of $56.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $35.76 and a 12 month high of $66.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.7133 per share. This is a positive change from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.93%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

