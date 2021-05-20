G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:GIII)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for G-III Apparel Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the textile maker will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.10. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $526.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.38 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GIII. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. G-III Apparel Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.70.

Shares of GIII stock opened at $33.33 on Thursday. G-III Apparel Group has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $35.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.19.

In related news, COO Wayne S. Miller sold 65,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $2,217,544.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,400,565.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $256,693.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,329.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,850 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

