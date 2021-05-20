G4S (LON:GFS) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $245.89

G4S plc (LON:GFS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 245.89 ($3.21) and traded as high as GBX 246 ($3.21). G4S shares last traded at GBX 244.80 ($3.20), with a volume of 438,258 shares trading hands.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 235 ($3.07) target price on shares of G4S in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 187 ($2.44).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 244.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 245.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 543.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of £3.83 billion and a PE ratio of 222.55.

In other news, insider Tim Weller sold 630,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 245 ($3.20), for a total transaction of £1,545,812.80 ($2,019,614.32).

G4S Company Profile (LON:GFS)

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

