Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GLPEY shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

OTCMKTS GLPEY opened at $6.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of -22.14 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.65. Galp Energia, SGPS has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $6.73.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter. Galp Energia, SGPS had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.423 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Galp Energia, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.85%.

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Refining and Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

