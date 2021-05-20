GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) Major Shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. Sells 31,455 Shares

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 31,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $868,787.10. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of GBL stock opened at $26.60 on Thursday. GAMCO Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.49 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.95.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The closed-end fund reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. GAMCO Investors had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 89.28%. The company had revenue of $67.93 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in GAMCO Investors by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 461,490 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,593 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of GAMCO Investors by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in GAMCO Investors by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,542 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,789 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 9,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in GAMCO Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $452,000. Institutional investors own 21.94% of the company’s stock.

GAMCO Investors

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

