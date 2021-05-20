Game.com (GTC) Market Cap Hits $4.75 Million

Game.com (CURRENCY:GTC) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. Game.com has a market capitalization of $4.75 million and approximately $285,674.00 worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Game.com coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Game.com has traded down 26.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Game.com alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00074723 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004533 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002441 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00017892 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $472.82 or 0.01154381 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00058948 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,962.41 or 0.09674160 BTC.

Game.com Profile

GTC is a coin. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 coins. The official website for Game.com is game.com . Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert . The official message board for Game.com is medium.com/@Game.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Game.com

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Game.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Game.com should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Game.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Game.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Game.com and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.