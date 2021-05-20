Geeq (GEEQ) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $153,161.00

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded up 10.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. Over the last seven days, Geeq has traded down 25.6% against the dollar. One Geeq coin can now be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00001635 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Geeq has a market capitalization of $5.98 million and $153,161.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Geeq alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 36% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00076172 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004563 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 43.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00018356 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $489.86 or 0.01172113 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00061374 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $4,141.50 or 0.09909517 BTC.

Geeq Coin Profile

GEEQ is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,747,222 coins. The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news . Geeq’s official website is geeq.io . Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Buying and Selling Geeq

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Geeq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Geeq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Geeq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Geeq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.