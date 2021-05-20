Gem Exchange And Trading (GXT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $88,682.00

Gem Exchange And Trading (CURRENCY:GXT) traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. In the last week, Gem Exchange And Trading has traded down 32.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Gem Exchange And Trading coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC on major exchanges. Gem Exchange And Trading has a total market capitalization of $6.72 million and approximately $88,682.00 worth of Gem Exchange And Trading was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00076176 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004881 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00018689 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $484.14 or 0.01169350 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,079.97 or 0.09854314 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00101189 BTC.

Gem Exchange And Trading Coin Profile

Gem Exchange And Trading is a coin. Gem Exchange And Trading’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,406,411 coins. The official website for Gem Exchange And Trading is www.gxtglobal.com . Gem Exchange And Trading’s official Twitter account is @GXT25075644 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GXT is a global company headquartered in Singapore that conducts business with overseas companies in a total of 7 countries including Dubai, India, Virgin Islands, Vietnam, Cambodia, and Kazakhstan. The main countries of use are Japan, China, Vietnam, and Korea, and are used in a total of 20 countries. The GXT system consists of platforms, services, and exchanges, and acts as an important element of the token economy. GXT Token will be traded through public exchange listing, available on the GXT Platform, and will be used when using financial services through tokens and swaps on the Global Exchange (Fiat).The GXT Token is being promoted to receive financial services (overseas remittance, simple payment, debit card) through XIGNAL exchange. “

