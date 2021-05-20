Gems (GEM) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 20th. Over the last week, Gems has traded down 42.7% against the US dollar. One Gems coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Gems has a market capitalization of $314,583.35 and $1,444.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Gems

Gems (CRYPTO:GEM) is a coin. Its launch date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol . Gems ‘s official website is gems.org . The official message board for Gems is blog.gems.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

