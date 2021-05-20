Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $155.96

Genel Energy plc (LON:GENL) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 155.96 ($2.04) and traded as low as GBX 142.60 ($1.86). Genel Energy shares last traded at GBX 144 ($1.88), with a volume of 436,380 shares traded.

Several analysts have commented on GENL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Genel Energy from GBX 217 ($2.84) to GBX 234 ($3.06) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised Genel Energy to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Get Genel Energy alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £399.84 million and a PE ratio of -1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.51, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 166.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 155.96.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Genel Energy’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Genel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.14%.

About Genel Energy (LON:GENL)

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds interest in oil producing fields on the Tawke PSC (Tawke and Peshkabir), the Taq Taq PSC, and Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Genel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.