Genesco (GCO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 27th. Analysts expect Genesco to post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.82. Genesco had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $636.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. Genesco’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Genesco to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Genesco stock opened at $53.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Genesco has a 12-month low of $14.07 and a 12-month high of $58.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.98.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Genesco from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genesco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In other Genesco news, Director Marty G. Dickens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,736. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

