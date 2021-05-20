Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $250 million-$260 million.

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Shares of GENI stock traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.49. 2,131,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,502. Genius Sports has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $22.45.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues, as well as online and offline education, and consultancy services; live sports data collection, oddsmaking, risk management, and player marketing services; and various online marketing and fan engagement tools for customer acquisition and retention.

