Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.48

Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.48 and traded as low as $2.21. Genocea Biosciences shares last traded at $2.29, with a volume of 117,527 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Genocea Biosciences from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genocea Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Genocea Biosciences from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Genocea Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.40.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.33.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genocea Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Genocea Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $316,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 185,069 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Genocea Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

Genocea Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:GNCA)

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor.

