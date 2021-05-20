Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 231,305 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,359 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.10% of Gentex worth $8,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $34.28 on Thursday. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $24.69 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.60.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $483.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GNTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Gentex in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.14.

In other Gentex news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $194,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,570.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $224,091.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,911 shares in the company, valued at $4,941,064.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,444 shares of company stock worth $906,497 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

