Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,731,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $475,157,000 after purchasing an additional 86,421 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,771,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $177,878,000 after purchasing an additional 195,329 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,727,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $173,507,000 after purchasing an additional 104,436 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,375,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $138,128,000 after acquiring an additional 83,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,457,000. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GPC shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $129.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.75 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $75.41 and a fifty-two week high of $135.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.70.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.29%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

