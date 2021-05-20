Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Hits New 1-Year High at $595.00

Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 595 ($7.77) and last traded at GBX 595 ($7.77), with a volume of 112082 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 572 ($7.47).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 68.10.

In other Genuit Group news, insider Glen Sabin sold 18,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 568 ($7.42), for a total value of £104,375.68 ($136,367.49).

Genuit Group plc manufactures and sells piping systems, and water and climate management systems in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage, and rainwater drainage systems; plumbing tools and accessories, plastic plumbing fittings, and plumbing and heating pipes; underfloor heating products; and ventilation systems.

