Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Given a €111.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) has been given a €111.00 ($130.59) target price by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on GXI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.10 ($108.35) target price on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Independent Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €100.87 ($118.67).

ETR:GXI traded down €0.30 ($0.35) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €91.70 ($107.88). The stock had a trading volume of 57,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.13, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €88.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of €89.76. Gerresheimer has a twelve month low of €70.20 ($82.59) and a twelve month high of €103.70 ($122.00).

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

