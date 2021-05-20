Ghost Trading 24.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (GHOST)

Ghost (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. Ghost has a market cap of $6.48 million and $136,027.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ghost has traded 24.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ghost coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000949 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00075604 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004901 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 34.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00019163 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $491.27 or 0.01178529 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,110.46 or 0.09860667 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00101139 BTC.

About Ghost

Ghost is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 16,379,066 coins. Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ghost is www.ghostbymcafee.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

