Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Director Acquires $74,757.02 in Stock

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Director Linda Kristine Myers purchased 962 shares of Gibraltar Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.71 per share, with a total value of $74,757.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,610.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gibraltar Industries stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.01. The company had a trading volume of 173,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,777. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.41 and its 200-day moving average is $82.99. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.73 and a fifty-two week high of $103.02.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.75 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 202.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 634.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Infrastructure Products.

