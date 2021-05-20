Girard Partners LTD. Boosts Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,367 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,366 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $2,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Ciena by 1,153.8% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Ciena by 3,705.9% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.08.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN traded up $0.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.74. 7,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,384,601. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.58. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $38.03 and a 52-week high of $61.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $757.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.24 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $56,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total transaction of $98,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,887 shares of company stock valued at $1,897,180. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

