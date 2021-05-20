Girard Partners LTD. Boosts Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,227,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,663,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIS traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $62.93. 51,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,667,326. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.33. The stock has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.92.

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 11,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $731,206.96. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $98,359.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,208 shares of company stock worth $4,436,830. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

