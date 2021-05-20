Girard Partners LTD. Boosts Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NOW. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 685.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 372.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 530.0% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $610.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Cowen lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $605.55.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total transaction of $8,422,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,983.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.84, for a total transaction of $393,530.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,016.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,964 shares of company stock valued at $9,148,846. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW traded up $14.50 on Thursday, reaching $474.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,469. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $352.07 and a twelve month high of $598.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.64 billion, a PE ratio of 130.24, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $512.43 and a 200-day moving average of $525.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

