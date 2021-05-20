Girard Partners LTD. Boosts Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker by 11,793.7% during the first quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 11,299 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 11,204 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Stryker by 2.1% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,293,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 2.7% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen upped their price target on Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.75.

Stryker stock traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $255.04. The stock had a trading volume of 9,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.72, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $171.75 and a 1-year high of $268.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $254.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.06.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.51%.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,795 shares of company stock worth $29,064,903 in the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

