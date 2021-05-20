Girard Partners LTD. Boosts Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,849 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard stock traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.05. 136,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,034,635. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.59 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market cap of $75.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

ATVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Argus upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.64.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 5,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.42 per share, with a total value of $467,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120 and sold 87,253 shares valued at $8,163,413. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

