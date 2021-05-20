Girard Partners LTD. Buys 1,396 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,654 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 1.1% of Girard Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COST. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $469,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $1,155,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,296 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 57,924 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $1.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $381.53. 30,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,702,078. The company’s 50 day moving average is $370.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.84 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $293.84 and a 52 week high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on COST shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.96.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

