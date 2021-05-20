Girard Partners LTD. Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Girard Partners LTD. lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. owned about 0.16% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDYG. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,348,000. KWB Wealth purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,727,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 44,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 287.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 7,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock traded up $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $75.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,990. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.29. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52-week low of $50.62 and a 52-week high of $80.23.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.