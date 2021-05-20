Girard Partners LTD. Grows Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,025,991,000 after purchasing an additional 255,528 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ecolab by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,784,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $818,784,000 after acquiring an additional 361,570 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,572,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $556,548,000 after acquiring an additional 183,123 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its holdings in Ecolab by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 2,171,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $469,826,000 after acquiring an additional 43,817 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,007,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $434,302,000 after acquiring an additional 283,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ECL traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $214.57. 6,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,185. The business’s 50 day moving average is $222.01 and its 200-day moving average is $215.53. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.25 and a 12-month high of $231.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.99%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,784,734.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total value of $5,585,995.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at $9,915,592.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,775 shares of company stock worth $7,896,521. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

