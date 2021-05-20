Girard Partners LTD. Lowers Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Girard Partners LTD. cut its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,323,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,739 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,914,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,501,137,000 after buying an additional 119,971 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,179,659,000 after buying an additional 733,987 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,094,024,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,568,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $937,646,000 after buying an additional 755,716 shares during the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on UPS. TheStreet raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.21.

UPS stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $215.00. The stock had a trading volume of 30,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,707,362. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company has a market cap of $187.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.70 and a 52-week high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.