Girard Partners LTD. Purchases 1,721 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 61.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ANET stock traded up $12.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $335.83. 6,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,580. The company’s 50 day moving average is $316.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.00. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.96 and a 1 year high of $331.85. The firm has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. The firm had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Ann Mather sold 6,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $2,256,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,447,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total value of $3,176,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,811 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,006.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,529 shares of company stock worth $26,829,244. Insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ANET. Cowen lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $273.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $290.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.85.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

