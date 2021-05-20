Girard Partners LTD. Reduces Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Girard Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,692 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $79.75. 149,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,765,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

