Girard Partners LTD. Sells 42,507 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Girard Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 45.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,819 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 42,507 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth about $640,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth about $282,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its position in Intel by 907.7% during the first quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 290,603 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,599,000 after purchasing an additional 261,765 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 60.4% in the first quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 88,269 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after acquiring an additional 33,238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.82.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.89. The stock had a trading volume of 485,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,163,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.03. The firm has a market cap of $225.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.54%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

