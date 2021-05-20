Girard Partners LTD. Sells 597 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Girard Partners LTD. cut its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,899 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $1,300,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Mastercard by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 10,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $7.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $368.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,033,740. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.20 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $375.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $350.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.11 billion, a PE ratio of 54.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.65.

In other Mastercard news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,555.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $1,000,931.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,259.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

