Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) is Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Global Blood Therapeutics makes up approximately 3.1% of Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Fernwood Investment Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $8,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,792,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:GBT opened at $36.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.07. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.65 and a twelve month high of $76.27.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.20). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 332.94% and a negative return on equity of 56.43%. On average, analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

GBT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Blood Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.89.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

