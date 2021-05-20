Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,642 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.08% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,792,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $359,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter.

GBT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. William Blair cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.89.

Shares of GBT opened at $36.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.07. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.65 and a twelve month high of $76.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.39.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.20). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.43% and a negative net margin of 332.94%. Analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

Global Blood Therapeutics Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

