Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.35 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) will report sales of $27.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.35 million and the lowest is $25.80 million. Global Medical REIT posted sales of $22.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full-year sales of $110.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $103.47 million to $116.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $119.84 million, with estimates ranging from $105.66 million to $138.06 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Global Medical REIT.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 6.11%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

NYSE:GMRE opened at $14.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $868.75 million, a P/E ratio of -89.31 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Global Medical REIT has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $14.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. This is a positive change from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.33%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 14.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,895,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,073,000 after buying an additional 485,120 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Global Medical REIT by 63.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,638,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,419 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 1,529.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,101,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910,699 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,706,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,293,000 after acquiring an additional 53,164 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,418,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,597,000 after purchasing an additional 482,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

