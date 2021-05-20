Global X E-Commerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EBIZ) Shares Down 0.6%

Global X E-Commerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EBIZ)’s stock price dropped 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.76 and last traded at $32.56. Approximately 21,008 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 85,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.75.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.30.

