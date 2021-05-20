Global X Education ETF (NYSEARCA:EDUT) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Global X Education ETF (NYSEARCA:EDUT) shares traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.61 and last traded at $14.76. 14,231 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 14,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.95.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.49.

